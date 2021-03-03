Jose Mourinho responds to question asking why Gareth Bale has taken so long to get going at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho was asked at a press conference why Gareth Bale has taken so long to find his feet in his second spell in England. The Welshman started just two Premier League games this season before last weekend, but has hit four goals in his last four and seems to have finally settled in the starting XI. He’s on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid.

“Ask Madrid,” Mourinho, a former Madrid man himself, said in comments carried by Marca when asked why it’s taken Bale so long to hit a lick. “Perhaps they can answer you and help you understand why it’s cost him so much [to reach this level]. Perhaps patience is the key.”

Mourinho confirmed that Bale will play against Fulham, but he didn’t reveal whether it would be as a starter or as a substitute. The Welshman, who arrived in London last summer, played 70 minutes against Burnley on Sunday, scoring his first brace since September 2019. Madrid had hoped the move would revitalise his career and spark interest for him in the summer transfer market, enabling them to sell him for a reasonable fee. Such an outcome seemed unlikely up until recently, but now look plausible.