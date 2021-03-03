Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa pictured together watching Barcelona v Sevilla

Barcelona face Sevilla this evening at Camp Nou in a crucial clash. The sides are meeting in the second-leg of the Copa del Rey semi final, with the latter having drawn first blood courtesy of a 2-0 victory back at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last month.

Barcelona did beat Sevilla 2-0 this past weekend, however, going down to Andalusia to pick up a potentially pivotal result in the La Liga title race. As well as helping the Blaugrana jump to second place in the table, it also bolstered confidence ahead of their forthcoming remontada attempt.

Eyebrows were raised before kick-off when Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa, the three candidates to become Barcelona’s next president in the forthcoming elections, were pictured sitting together watching the game as pointed out by Diario Sport. Laporta already knows how it is to sit in the box, having served as president between 2003 and 2010. Barcelona took a first-half lead in the game through an Ousmane Dembele golazo.