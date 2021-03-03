Barcelona v Sevilla confirmed line-ups: Pedri starts for hosts in Copa del Rey semi

Teenage midfield star Pedri has recovered from injury and starts for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla.

The Blaugrana are unchanged from their two-goal victory in Seville in the league this weekend and are likely to once again play a 3-5-2 formation, with Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet as a back three, with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba as wing-backs.

Ronald Araujo misses out after sustaining an injury in the league clash last weekend – a game where he came on as a second half substitute following an injury layoff.

Sevilla play Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik ahead of established number one Bono, and will play in their usual 4-3-3 formation.

Luuk de Jong is started alongside Youssef En-Nesyri in attack and with Suso also in the line-up, with star attacker Lucas Ocampos still unavailable through injury.

Club captain Jesus Navas and former Barca star Ivan Rakitic are on the bench for the visitors, who won the first leg 2-0 last month.