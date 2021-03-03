Barçagate reveals Barcelona president Bartomeu’s black list of journalists

This week has been dominated by the Barcelona news of the Catalan police raiding the clubs offices and making a series of arrests, including that of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu was arrested alongside his advisor Jaume Masferrer, the club’s CEO Óscar Grau and Román Gómez Punti, head of legal at the Camp Nou.

A report in El Pais has now outlined some of the findings from the Mossos (local police force) including documents showing that Bartomeu had drawn up a blacklist of journalists – those who were deemed to be critical of the club.

Current Barcelona presidential candidates Joan Laporta and Victor Font – neither of whom journalists – were among those being criticised by the list.

Some other notable names were agent Josep Maria Minguella, described in the document as a “football player representation agency, zero credibility, he is a commission agent.”

Prominent RAC1 radio journalist Gerard Romero was also on the list, along with Jordi Costa, a journalist for Catalunya Ràdio, TV3 journalist Xavi Torres, Frederic Porta – a journalist from Ràdio de Reus and Diari de Tarragona; and Oriol Domènech.