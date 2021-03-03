Atletico Madrid set to drop Joao Felix for Madrid derby

All eyes in the Spanish capital are looking to this weekend’s upcoming Madrid derby as league leaders Atletico Madrid welcome champions Real Madrid in a key clash.

However, it appears that Atleti are set to make a major decision in their attacking ranks and drop star Joao Felix to the bench, according to a report from Marca.

It is claimed by the report that Diego Simeone will start Luis Suarez as the central striker and his main support act will be former Los Blancos midfielder Marcos Llorente, who has thrived in a more attacking role this campaign.

Portuguese star Felix netted against Villarreal in last weekend’s La Liga win but that was just his second goal in his last 15 appearances, and he has yet to find his best form at the club.

The news comes alongside that of Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco returning to selection for the home side, with both likely to be deployed in wing-back roles which will free up Llorente to play further forward.