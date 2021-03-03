Argentina boss Scaloni on Lionel Messi: “When he is with us, he is even better”

The boss of the Argentina national team has claimed Lionel Messi plays even better at international level than for Barcelona.

Lionel Scaloni was speaking ahead of his side’s World Cup qualification matches against Uruguay and Brazil later this month, in what will be the first international break since November.

He has indicated that the 33-year-old will be part of the squad and went on to make the bold claim that his performances for his nation exceeded even his standards at club level.

In quotes that have been carried by Marca, Scaloni said: “Messi is fine and when he is with us, he is even better, so let’s hope he continues everything this way.”

Messi is the record goal scorer for his nation – netting 71 goals in 142 caps, precisely a goal every other game – and has netted six goals for La Albiceleste since the start of 2019.

Despite previously calling time on his international career, Messi is once again back in the fold and intent on helping to lead his nation to the World Cup finals next year.