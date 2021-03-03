Barcelona Copa del Rey

Antoine Griezmann falls from prominence at Barcelona

It has not always been an easy time for Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona since he joined the club in the summer of 2019 and he is now in another sticky situation.

As reported by Cadena Cope, the French forward is set to only be a substitute in tonight’s clash in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla – meaning he has been absent from the starting line-up for the third successive match.

Griezmann has only been a substitute in the recent La Liga wins over Elche and Sevilla, with Ousmane Dembele preferred in attack alongside Lionel Messi, with Barcelona news seeing the side revert to a 3-5-2 system on Saturday.

With Ansu Fati and Philippe Coutinho currently among the absentees, Griezmann will be particularly frustrated not to be involved from the start.

Griezmann has netted 12 goals for the Blaugrana to date this campaign.

