Valencia president Murthy rejects report that Peter Lim is selling the club

President Anil Murthy has insisted the club owner Peter Lim has no plans to sell Valencia despite reports that a sale had been agreed with the Prince of Johor.

It follows on from a report in A Punt on Tuesday that said an agreement had been reached which would see control of the club moved away from Lim.

However, Murthy has now refuted such claims and insists that he has since spoken to club owner Lim, who has no plans to sell Los Che.

Murthy told reporters, as per Cadena Cope: “The club is not for sale.

“My colleagues told me about the Prince of Johor’s Instagram, I spoke with Peter and there is no indication about the possibility of selling the club.”

In August, Valencia fans staged a protest outside the club’s ground calling on Lim to leave the club while 86 percent of the club’s fans believe he is preparing to sell Valencia, as per a subsequent poll in Marca.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent for the current campaign, with the club’s financial situation explaining the gutting of the squad – Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres, Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin were among the summer exodus.

Last summer, Lim’s daughter Kim posted on her Instagram account (in a now deleted post): “Here again. Some Valencia CF fans are scolding and cursing at my family and I. Don’t they get it? The club is ours and we can do anything we want with it and no one can say anything.”

Valencia languish in 14th place in La Liga with just 27 points from their 25 matches – just five points above the relegation zone.