Toni Freixa accuses fellow Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta of lacking respect

The race to become Barcelona‘s next president is hotting up, with the election scheduled for 8 March. A curious scene was captured after a recent debate and reported in Mundo Deportivo, when two of the candidates, Toni Freixa and Joan Laporta, engaged in a moment that became a little something soon after.

Freixa was speaking to the media about the recent arrest of Josep Maria Bartomeu while Laporta appeared in the background of the shot making a gesture indicating the interview should be cut off or asking the candidate to wrap up what he was saying.

Freixa responded to the viral clip of Laporta’s gesture on social media, remarking that “only those who know they are protected by the media can dare this lack of respect,” in a post on Twitter. “The members will speak at the polls.”

Sólo quien se sabe protegido por los medios de comunicación, puede atreverse a esta falta de respeto. Los socios hablarán en las urnas https://t.co/K8a2kcJ7Ii — Toni Freixa (@tonifreixa) March 2, 2021

Things are hotting up on the pitch, too. Barcelona face Sevilla tomorrow night in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, having lost the first leg 2-0 in Andalusia. They’re also set to play Paris Saint-Germain the following week in the second leg of the last 16 of the Champions League, having lost the first leg 4-1.