Ronald Koeman on Barcelona arrests: “Bartomeu has always been an exceptional person”

With Barcelona news being dominated by a series of arrests of senior club officials, it is unsurprising that Ronald Koeman has now had his say one the issue.

The club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, his advisor Jaume Masferrer, the club’s CEO Óscar Grau and Román Gómez Punti, head of legal at the Camp Nou, were all arrested on Monday.

Bartomeu spent the night behind bars at the Travessera de Les Corts police station before testifying in front of judge Alejandra Gil this morning, as per El Mundo Deportivo, where he was subsequently released on a provisional basis.

Unsurprisingly, Dutchman Koeman was somewhat coy on the news with Grau and Gómez Punti still holding prominent positions within the club, while Koeman was appointed to his position by Bartomeu last summer.

Koeman told his pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “When the news came out I was screwed because I know Bartomeu well and also Oscar Grau. I feel very bad for them, I had important moments with them in a short time. Bartomeu has always been an exceptional person.

“For the image of the club it is not good. We have to wait for what can happen; I was not here. We have to concentrate on our work and go back to tomorrow’s game.”