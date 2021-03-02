Real Madrid plan to sell defensive star to Manchester United this summer – report

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Raphael Varane this summer and he looks set to be at the heart of Manchester United transfer news.

The Manchester Evening News highlight how Los Blancos are willing to sell the defender this summer, albeit reluctantly, as his contract expires in the summer of 2022 and he is not likely to extend his contract.

Earlier this month, the front page of Marca highlighted how Madrid were concerned about the player’s contractual situation and were not optimistic that he will renew his deal.

The Frenchman is said to be concerned about the wage packet being significantly less than what his teammates are earning and even the offer of being long-term captain at the Spanish champions is not enough to prompt a change of heart.

United have been linked to Varane – who has established himself as an elite central defender – for a period of time and intend to make him the long-term defensive partner to Harry Maguire.