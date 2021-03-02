Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio misses another train

This run of games was the perfect opportunity for Marco Asensio to consolidate his place in the Real Madrid startling lineup as noted by a report in Diario AS. Both Rodrygo and Eden Hazard were injured and out of action, so the 25 year-old had the best chance to seize control of his Madrid career since his last full season as an important figure back in 2016/17.

Asensio is in his fifth season with Los Blancos, but hasn’t come close to becoming the player he was expected to become when he was being talked about being a future Ballon d’Or winner as recently as back in 2018. Madrid hoped that Asensio and Hazard could step up to the plate beside Karim Benzema to guide the club through the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, but neither have measured up. Last season a serious knee injury disrupted things, but this time around he’s enjoyed plenty of chances, starting eleven of Madrid’s last 12 games.

Asensio has scored just two goals in 1,774 minutes of football so far this season, having participated in 30 of Madrid’s 33 games, 20 of them as a starter. Hazard is expected to return in time for the derby with Atletico Madrid this week and Rodrygo is already back, with Vinicius also a contender after his goalscoring turn against Real Sociedad in La Liga on Monday evening. Lucas Vazquez is also in the picture as soon as Dani Carvajal returns. Opportunities could be about to become a whole lot scarcer for the once so highly touted Spanish forward.