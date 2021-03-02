Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid fight for David Alaba

Real Madrid have a fight on their hands to sign Bayern Munich centre-back David Alaba according to a report in Diario AS. Paris Saint-Germain have got in touch with the Austrian international to express their interest in him, with reports suggesting that Nasser Al Khelaifi, the club’s president, has spoken with him personally.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern comes to an end on 30 June, and he’s already officially announced he won’t be renewing his current deal. The German giants have already moved to sign Dayot Upamecano to replace him for €42.5m. Alaba has been in contact with Madrid for a while, and is assured of €11m net per season as well as a transfer bonus. Manchester City have been in touch with a more lucrative offer, but Madrid are confident in the centre-back’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.

Complicating matters is the uncertain future of Sergio Ramos, Madrid’s captain. His contract also ends this summer and he has been strongly linked with a move to PSG, but should the French side move for Alaba his chances of securing a move to Paris reduce. Ramos would be more expensive for PSG given his current deal is worth €12m net, and he’s also six years his senior.