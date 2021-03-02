Barcelona star Ansu Fati names his dream five-a-side team

It has been a frustrating few months for Barcelona teenage star Ansu Fati as he recovers from a serious knee injury sustained in November.

The 18-year-old had netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Blaugrana this season alongside becoming a key part of the Spanish national side, while he is hopeful of returning to the pitch this season in more positive Barcelona news.

Read more: Ansu Fati crowned world’s best under-20 player; Barcelona teammate Pedri fourth

Now, Ansu has named his ideal five-a-side team and unsurprisingly he has named several stars of recent Blaugrana history, alongside one prominent rival.

Former Barca stars Victor Valdes and Carles Puyol were named, while he claimed that one of either Xavi Hernandez or Andres Iniesta would be played, alongside Ansu’s current teammate Lionel Messi and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fati is now one of the established attacking players at the club along with Messi and is aiming to establish himself ahead of teammates Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Francisco Trincao.