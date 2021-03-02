Barcelona – runaway La Liga leaders of 2021

The title race in La Liga is heating up and whilst Atletico Madrid still lead the way by five points and with a game in hand, their lead has been shortened in recent weeks.

Indeed, a report in Marca outlines how Barcelona have been comfortably the best performing team in the division since the turn of the year – picking up 25 points from their nine matches this calendar year and have 28 from their most recent 10 games.

That is five points more than Atleti, six clear of Sevilla – who are fourth in the standings, and if they win their game in hand would move within a point of second – and also notably for the Catalan giants, it is 10 points more than Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Barca have scored 26 goals in their last 10 league matches – at least six more than any other side – while their goals against column (seven) is only bettered by Madrid (five goals against).