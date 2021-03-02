Barcelona boss Koeman on his future: “I want to be here and this is my job”

There is a great deal of uncertainty in Barcelona news at the moment with the club’s upcoming presidential election and precarious financial situation.

The elections are set to be held on 7 March and it is common for each different candidate to have different ideas of the club’s future and who should be boss at the Camp Nou.

Ronald Koeman was appointed last summer by the club’s previous board – led by Josep Maria Bartomeu – but the new direction of the club may have different plans.

However, the Dutchman remained bullish on his future and stated that he is not worried about any new president coming in, and that he still had years remaining on his contract.

Koeman told his pre-match press conference ahead of the upcoming Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “My motivation is the same from day one. I knew that arriving as a coach at Barça with Covid is complicated, and more complicated with things that have happened.

“At any club you have difficult moments, but also pride. I want to be here and this is my job. The new president’s job is to mark his plan. Tomorrow there is an important match which is my focus.

“I have not spoken to anyone. We must wait to see who comes in as the president and what his plan is. If I do not see a future for me, we are going to have problems, because I have one more year on my contract.”

Koeman has won 24 of his 38 matches at the helm of the Blaugrana, drawing six and losing eight.