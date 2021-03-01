Yannick Carrasco offers fitness boost ahead of Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco is in line to return to the squad ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid this weekend.

Diego Simeone’s side are currently leading the way at the top of the La Liga table this season, but Los Blancos visit to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano will be a crucial one.

Belgian international Carrasco has missed the last three games through injury, however, as per reports from Marca, he will be fit in time to play against their cross city rivals.

There is also positive news on Kieran Trippier and Thomas Lemar, with the England defender back following a ban, and Lemar shaking off a minor knock.

However, centre back Jose Gimenez is set to miss out with a muscle problem, which could keep him sidelined for another two weeks.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V REAL MADRID

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Koke, Niguez, Llorente; Felix, Suarez, Lemar