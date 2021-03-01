WATCH: Portu heads Real Sociedad in front against Real Madrid

Real Sociedad have taken a shock 1-0 lead in their vital La Liga clash away at Real Madrid.

La Real are looking to close the gap on their Top Four rivals in the Spanish capital with the hosts aiming to narrow the title gap in behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, with Zinedine Zidane‘s side only creating half chances in the first half, they have been unable to make a telling impact on the Sociedad goal.

Imanol Alguacil’s side have taken full advantage of Real Madrid’s lack of cutting edge in attack, with midfield star Portu heading them in front on 56 minutes.

Portu gives Real Sociedad the lead in Madrid! 😱 His brilliant header finds the far corner, leaving Courtois with no chance 👏 pic.twitter.com/2RGqt8J8KQ — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2021

Nacho Monreal’s deep cross was not cleared by the Real Madrid defence and Portu stole in at the back post to nod home.

Zidane has reacted swiftly to try and wrestle his side back into the tie with Rodrygo Goes and Hugo Duro coming off the bench.

Image via Opta Jose on Twitter