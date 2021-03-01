WATCH: Frustrated Real Madrid held at the break against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid are being held at 0-0 at half time in their vital La Liga clash at home to Real Sociedad.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side desperately need a win to close the growing title gap between themselves and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, the home side have struggled to maintain a flow against La Real, with chances at a premium at both ends at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

The returning Mariano Diaz wasted Los Blancos best chance so far, as he planted a free header against the post on 22 minutes, with Marco Asensio skewing the rebound wide of the post.

Real Madrid go so close to an opener! 😮 Mariano's header came off Gorosabel and hit the bar, before Asensio put the rebound just wide 😬 pic.twitter.com/UQ7wbd9tMq — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2021

Real Madrid have continued to carry the greater threat before the break, with Casemiro firing just wide and Luka Modric drawing a strong save from Alex Remiro.

Zidane looks certain to make changes for the second period, with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior both potential options off the bench.

Image from Real Madrid CF on Twitter