Toni Freixa responds to Barcelona arrests: “Too many people want to hurt Barça. We will not allow it. You’ll never Walk Alone.”

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has offered his support to club officials arrested on Monday morning and claimed it was a consequence of others trying to “hurt” the club.

Barcelona news is being dominated by the arrest of the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu alongside the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti and Jaume Masferrer.

Freixa is battling Joan Laporta and Victor Font on the final ballot of the club’s presidential elections – due to be held at the end of this week – and has now offered his support to those arrested.

Massa gent volent fer mal al Barça. No ho permetrem. Mai caminaràs sol 💙❤️ — Toni Freixa (@tonifreixa) March 1, 2021

The 52-year-old lawyer tweeted: “Too many people want to hurt Barça. We will not allow it. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Catalan police force Mossos raided the club’s facilities on Monday morning, which could potentially have a knock-on impact for the election process.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the elections suspended from their original schedulated date of 24 January.

Freixa served on the board under former incumbents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu but left the board in 2015.