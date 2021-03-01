Three Barcelona stars to shine in the post-Lionel Messi era

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is likely to dominate news surrounding the club in the coming months with the club’s greatest ever player out of contract this summer.

Messi has consistently stated his desire to wait until the end of the campaign before making a firm decision on his long-term future.

If Messi does bring down the curtain on his glittering career in Catalonia the club will be forced to react ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Boss Ronald Koeman is unlikely to receive a huge transfer budget, even if Messi moves on, and he may need to turn to the club’s famed La Masia academy.

However, the Catalan conveyor belt looks to be up and running again, and we look at the next generation of La Blaugrana stars.

ANSU FATI

Fati burst onto the scene last season as the Spanish international smashed a host of club, La Liga, Champions League and international records in a whirlwind first few months.

However, despite making a strong start to the 2020/21 season, his campaign has been cut short by knee surgery at the back end of 2020.

The teen star has suffered setbacks in rehabilitation from the procedure and he may not actually feature again for Koeman’s side again this season, as per reports from Marca.

But, provided he can make a full recovery over the summer, he could become the talisman in the immediate aftermath of Messi’s departure.

ILAIX MORIBA

First team injuries and a rapid rise through the club’s youth ranks have brought midfielder Moriba right into Koeman’s plans.

The 18-year-old has primarily operated in an advanced role in his early days as a first teamer but his wide skill set means he can play across a host of positions.

Barcelona are determined to keep hold of him and ensure his best years are spent at the Camp Nou, with a new contract – including a €100m release clause – recently confirmed.

TRINCAO

Whilst he did not come through the La Masia system, Portuguese star Trincao looks every bit the ideal Barcelona star.

He has slowly forced his way into Koeman’s plans in 2020/21, and his ability ceiling is as high any young player in Europe, with Barcelona fans already earmarking him as a successor to Antoine Griezmann in the Barcelona first team.