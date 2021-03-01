Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona offices raided by Catalan police, former president Bartomeu and CEO Grau among arrests

Spanish football morning headlines for 1 March.

This morning Barcelona news is dominated by the Catalan police force Mossos raiding the club’s offices and making multiple arrests.

The allegations relate to the case which has become known as ‘Barçagate’ – in which the club hired a third company to defame their rivals, both inside and outside the club, in the media.

These arrests are now reported to be linked to corruption charges.

Bartomeu ha sido detenido. Poned la radio. 👉 Vía @La_SER y @SERCatalunya — Sique RodríguezGairí (@SiqueRodriguez) March 1, 2021

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is said to be among the arrests – with police said to have picked him up at his home this morning. Bartomeu and his board resigned from their positions at the Camp Nou in October.

📌 Segons el periodista de La Vanguardia @tonimunoz els Mossos haurien detingut Òscar Grau i Román Gómez Ponti pel cas Barçagate https://t.co/5lpCqbFmL9 — RAC1 (@rac1) March 1, 2021

CEO Oscar Grau and Jaume Masferrer – former right-hand man of Bartomeu – are also reported to have been among those arrested by the police.

The findings of Barcelona’s involvement with the company were revealed in February last year, after Barcelona issued a statement denying a report from Cadena Ser radio station claiming the club were paying a third party to damage the reputation of others.

The Catalan club always strenuously denied any truth in the reports, saying that they had neither paid nor promoted anyone to denounce or attack others – who have been opponents to the current board in some form at some point – online.