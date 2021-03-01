Real Madrid v Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Isco and Mariano start for hosts as Vinicius Junior dropped

Real Madrid news ahead of the side’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Monday evening had focused on how the home side would line up for the fixture.

Zinedine Zidane has named a surprising line-up which includes both playmaker Isco and out-of-favour striker Mariano Diaz, with Vinicius Junior the player to make way.

11 Real Madrid ante la Real Sociedad:

✅ Mariano, titular;

❌ Vini, suplente Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Isco y Mariano pic.twitter.com/kZvPhO12n4 — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) March 1, 2021

A quartet of injured players – Marcelo, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Alvaro Odriozola – have returned to the matchday squad for Los Blancos to bolster the ranks, but none were fit enough to make the starting XI.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all remain unavailable for the Spanish champions.

There is no Asier Illarramendi for the visitors, although David Silva does return to the starting XI after missing last week’s goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The two sides played out a scoreless encounter back in September in San Sebastian.