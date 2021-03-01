Real Madrid predicted XI v Real Sociedad: Quartet return to squad

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by the club’s injury crisis but there is some positive updates ahead of the side’s La Liga clash against Real Sociedad on Monday evening.

A quartet of players – Marcelo, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Alvaro Odriozola – have returned to the matchday squad for Los Blancos to bolster the ranks.

However, Diario AS do not believe any of those four players will play from the start against the Basque side, who are hoping to consolidate a top five position in the standings.

Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez and Ferland Mendy look set to be the defence with the usual midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric all starting.

It is unclear which one of Isco, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior will miss out – with Isco and Mariano rotating in the last two matches.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao all remain unavailable for the Spanish champions.

Victor Chust, Sergio Arribas and Hugo Duro remain in the first-team squad to supplement the ranks with Miguel Gutierrez and Antonio Blanco returning to the Castilla squad following deputising in the senior side’s substitutes bench.