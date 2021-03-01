Real Madrid lose ground in the La Liga title race with Real Sociedad draw

Real Madrid‘s La Liga title defence has been dealt a blow as Zinedine Zidane‘s side drew 1-1 at home to Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos missed the chance to close the title gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid, with a five point gap behind Los Rojiblancos, having played one more game.

On a night of very few chances at either end at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Real Madrid looked desperately short of attacking threat.

And with the home side unable to generate a breakthrough, Imanol Alguacil’s visitors took full advantage just before the hour mark.

Nacho Monreal’s excellent cross was not dealt with by the home defence and Portu got in front of Ferland Mendy to head home.

Zidane’s side did finally snatch something with two minutes to go as substitute Vinicius Junior deflected strike flew past Alex Remiro.

The result places even more focus on Real Madrid’s derby trip to Atletico this weekend, with another defeat potentially spelling the end of their title defence.

