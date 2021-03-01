Manchester United prepared to pay €85m for Real Madrid defensive star

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could be the subject of a mega money transfer offer from Premier League giants Manchester United this summer.

The French international is a key figure is Zinedine Zidane‘s side, however, with no progress on his contract extension talks, Los Blancos are rumoured to be open to a sale in the coming months.

Real Madrid are likely to make a deadline of July for a new deal to be signed, with his current contract expiring at the end of next season.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, United are monitoring the evolving situation and are prepared to pay up to €85m, if Real Madrid want to avoiding possibly losing him on a free transfer in 2021.

Varane has been vital to Real Madrid’s success under Zidane, with the former Lens centre back racking up string of impressive honours including three league titles and four Champions League winners medals.