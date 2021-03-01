Former Barcelona president: “I am convinced that Bartomeu has done nothing wrong”

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart is confident that Josep Maria Bartomeu has done nothing wrong following his arrest by Catalan police on Monday morning.

The major Barcelona news is in relation to the case which has become known as ‘Barçagate’ – in which the club hired a third company to defame their rivals, both inside and outside the club, in the media.

Bartomeu has been detained by police along with the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti and Jaume Masferrer, all reportedly arrested.

Gaspart – who was the Blaugrana club president between 2000 and 2003 – told Radio Marca on Monday: “I do not follow the judicial issues at the rest of the clubs in Spain. A few days ago, I saw fiscal and economic issues from other clubs. Over time those that are in relation to Barcelona, ​​always ends up showing that they are unfounded, as with (Sandro) Rosell.

“I am convinced that Bartomeu has done nothing wrong and I am sure that he is not concerned. When you have a clear conscience that you have not done anything, you listen to what the Mossos (police force) ask you to do, then you go and declare and then hope you go home. I am convinced as a friend that he has done nothing wrong.”

Gaspart is known as one of the best vice presidents of Barcelona’s history, when serving under supremo Josep Lluís Nuñez, leading to his ascension to the presidency in 2000.

However, his reputation tumbled during his 32-month tenure and he is remembered for being responsible for a number of underperforming Barcelona sides and for unwisely spending the money received for the sale of Luis Figo to Real Madrid.