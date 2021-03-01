Barcelona statement on club arrests and police raid on premises

There was major Barcelona news on Monday as the Catalan police force raided the club’s offices and made several arrests of high-profile club figures.

The club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been detained by police along with the club’s CEO Oscar Grau, head of legal Roman Gomez Ponti and Jaume Masferrer, all reportedly arrested.

The Catalan police force Mossos have confirmed that multiple arrests have been made but have not yet named any individuals, however, widespread reports claim Bartomeu and three senior officials at the Camp Nou have been detained.

Now, Barcelona have released an official statement in which they highlight how they will cooperate fully with any ongoing investigation whilst also working under the premise of the presumption of innocence for all individuals.

Barcelona’s statement reads:

“Regarding the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices by order of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation.

“The information and documentation requested by the judicial police force relate strictly to the facts relative to this case.

“FC Barcelona express its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation.”

As highlighted by Guillem Balague, the arrests are on the premise of unfair administration, corruption between individuals and money laundering as the club’s finance, legal and compliance departments are investigated.