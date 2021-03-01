Barcelona candidate to target Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta if elected president – report

With Barcelona news focusing on the upcoming presidential elections at the club, candidates for the position are focusing on how the club would look under their premiership.

Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa and Victor Font are the three candidates on the final ballot and each has different ideas on how to lead the club and which approach should be taken to how the club operates, how it will tackle its debt and plan for the future.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to previous incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble, but is now hopeful of reclaiming the position.

A report from Catalan radio station RAC1, as carried by Marca, highlights how the former politician is a fan of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and would be open to bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Arteta spent five years of his youth career at the Camp Nou but never made a senior appearance for the club, while he was number two to former Blaugrana boss Pep Guardiola – whose coaching prominence came under Laporta – while at Manchester City, before switching to North London.

Ronald Koeman is the incumbent boss at the club but his position may be uncertain once the role of president is permanently filled.