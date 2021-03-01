Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman called “crybaby” by Sevilla’s Monchi

It was a crucial encounter between two teams who were aiming to stay in the title race in La Liga so unsurprisingly emotions were running high throughout.

Now, Movistar+ cameras have revealed an exchange of words between Sevilla sporting director Monchi and Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman during Saturday’s league meeting.

The Blaugrana ran out two-goal victors in the encounter to move five points clear of the Andalusian side – who still have one game in hand – as they aim to keep touch with Atletico Madrid at the summit of the standings.

In quotes carried by Marca, Koeman appears to have been questioning officiating decisions preceding an incident that saw the home side’s defender Diego Carlos booked.

It was at this juncture where Monchi shows his frustration and is heard shouting: “The crybaby has had an impact.”

Following on from this, the Dutch boss turns around to the stands where Monchi is sitting and pointed to his thumb, indicating he took the comments in good humour.

The two sides meet again to contest the second leg of their Copa del Rey clash at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.