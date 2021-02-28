Watch: Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale scores brace as Tottenham Hotspur put four past Burnley

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale scored a brace for Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon in a 4-0 rout of Burnley in the Premier League. Bale, much maligned this season, scored the opener two minutes in before teeing up Harry Kane to make it 2-0. Lucas Moura then scored Tottenham’s third, before Bale notched his second and his team’s fourth in the 55th minute.

Bale is on loan at Tottenham from Madrid, where he’s surplus to requirements but on a huge salary. Madrid had hoped that he could prove his use back in London to set-up a transfer deal this coming summer, only for the Welshman to feature sporadically throughout his spell. He does seem to be hitting a rich vein of form, however, gearing up perhaps for the forthcoming European Championships he’s due to play with Wales.

Tottenham are coached by another former Madrid man in Jose Mourinho, but aren’t performing up to their expectations so far this campaign. They’re currently eighth in the league table, six points off a Champions League place and 23 off Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering league leaders Manchester City.