WATCH: Atletico Madrid lead Villarreal 1-0 at the break

Atletico Madrid have edged themselves into a narrow 1-0 half time lead in their vital La Liga clash away at Villarreal.

Diego Simeone‘s side will increase their lead at the top of the table to five points if they can clinch a win at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but it has been a tight opening 45 minutes for them.

#VillarrealAtleti | 0-1 | ⏱️ 45' | Descanso en el Estadio de la Cerámica. pic.twitter.com/xNqRh7KhME — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) February 28, 2021

The home side carved out the best chance of the early stages with midfield star Dani Parejo testing Jan Oblak.

However, despite struggling to create chances, Simeone’s visitors took the lead in controversial style on 26 minutes.

Stefan Savic’s back post header appeared to strike his arm before Alfonso Pedraza bundled it home for an own goal.

Atleti take the lead through Stefan Savic! 🔴⚪ It took a lengthy VAR review but the original decision was overturned to give Simeone's side the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/A1lmhPqBTy — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) February 28, 2021

But after a lengthy VAR check, the referee ruled in favour of the Montenegrin international.

The Yellow Submarine did almost snatch an equaliser before the break, but again Oblak was on hand to keep out Gerard Moreno‘s powerful header.