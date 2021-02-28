The pressure’s on as Atletico Madrid travel to Villarreal

The pressure is on Atletico Madrid as they travel to take on Villarreal at La Ceramica this evening in La Liga. Los Rojiblancos dropped points last week against Levante, drawing and losing with Granota, and also suffered defeat against Chelsea in Europe. They’ll be intent on getting back to winning ways

Diego Simeone’s men have won just two of their last five, and are now two points clear of second-placed Barcelona, albeit with two games in hand. Real Madrid are a point behind the Catalans with a game fewer played, and will play tomorrow evening at Valdebebas against Real Sociedad.

Villarreal have issues of their own. They started the season superbly and looked a shoe-in for a Champions League place, but have faltered recently and were overtaken by Real Betis this afternoon. Unai Emery’s men, despite doing well in the Europa League midweek to beat Salzburg, have not won domestically in five games and are eleven points off fourth-placed Sevilla.