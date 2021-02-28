Tensions high during Barcelona presidential debate

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent months by the delayed presidential election, scheduled to take place this coming 8 March. The latest electoral debate was laced with tension, with the three candidates, Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa, battling over sporting issues.

Font broke the ice as reported by Mundo Deportivo, explaining his structure should he be elected of Jordi Cruyff as sporting director, Tito Blanco as technical secretary and Xavi as a manager who consults with the coach. Laporta responded forcefully, claiming that Font either doesn’t know the world of football or doesn’t know the people he’s continually mentioning.

He said that experience is a real asset, that all the agents in the game have contacted him, and that he’s the best man to retain the soon-to-be out-of-contract Lionel Messi as his proposal is to implement a project that’s already been successfully applied. Laporta was previously president between 2003 and 2010.

Freixa pointed to his alliance with Luis Carreras and claimed that his campaign is the only one to have explained to the club’s members how the sporting model will work, and that his economic plan is the best suited to getting the club back to where it should be.