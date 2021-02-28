Spanish football morning headlines: A year with no football at the Bernabeu, Griezmann losing prominence and Illaix and Messi’s special connection

Spanish football morning headlines for 28 February

A year without football at the Santiago Bernabeu

Nobody could image that when the lights at the Santiago Bernabeu went out on 1 March 2020 they wouldn’t have been turned on a whole year later, as noted by Marca. The last goal celebrated in the stadium was Mariano’s for Real Madrid in a 2-0 defeat of Barcelona. Then, covid-19 stopped football and closed the stadium, with Madrid moving to Valdebebas.

Read more here.

Antoine Griezmann losing prominence

Antoine Griezmann had become an integral part of Ronald Koeman‘s Barcelona team, until now never starting two consecutive matches on the bench. That’s changed, with the Frenchman dropped from the starting lineup ever since the disappointing 1-1 draw with Cadiz as noted by Diario AS.

Read more here.

Illaix Moriba and Lionel Messi: From fan to partner

Ronald Koeman‘s decision to turn to teenager Illaix Moriba to replace Pedri against Sevilla on Saturday afternoon was a pleasant surprise to Mundo Deportivo, underlining the confidence the Dutchman has in the youngster. Ilaix played 20 minutes and enjoyed a key role in Barcelona’s second goal, teeing up Lionel Messi to score his 19th of the season.

Read more here.