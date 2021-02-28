Spanish football evening headlines: Zidane pleased with Madrid’s form, Betis climb to sixth and Celta secure late draw

Spanish football evening headlines for 28 February

Zinedine Zidane: “We’ve regained confidence and that can be seen on the pitch”

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad tomorrow evening at Valdebebas in La Liga with a real opportunity. Los Blancos are third having been leapfrogged by Barcelona after their defeat of Sevilla yesterday afternoon. Depending on Atletico Madrid’s result tonight, Madrid could actually pull up level points with their city rivals with a win. “We’re playing well,” Zinedine Zidane said in pre-match comments carried by Marca.

Real Betis climb to sixth with late victory at Cadiz

Real Betis picked up another excellent victory on the road at Cadiz in La Liga. Juanmi scored the only goal of the game in the 84th minute after being assisted by Emerson, to ensure that Betis celebrated Andalusia Day with victory in an Andalusian Derby.

Celta Vigo rescue a point with late equaliser against Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid played out a dramatic 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. The game, played at Balaidos, could prove to have significant influence in the relegation battle come the end of the season. Valladolid had taken the lead through Fabian Orellana in the 70th minute only for Celta to equalise through Jeison Murillo, assisted by Iago Aspas, in the 94th.

