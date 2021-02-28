Real Madrid eyeing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Real Madrid are rumoured to be considering a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho ahead of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

The Spanish giants have been linked with a big money offer for Sancho’s Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland in the coming months, however, as per reports from the Daily Express, they are also tracking Sancho.

Sancho, who came through Manchester City’s youth ranks, before joining the German side in 2017, has risen to prominence during his time at Signal Iduna Park, with 45 goals in 129 games in all competitions in the last three and a half seasons.

Los Blancos are likely to be challenged by Manchester United for the England international however, with the Red Devils rumoured to be willing to pay £100m to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe remain the Real Madrid’s main summer targets, but Sancho could represent an alternative if they can outbid United in the transfer war.