Pedri’s injury thought not be as serious as first feared

Barcelona travelled to Andalusia yesterday to take on Sevilla in La Liga at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and kick off a monumentally important week. Ronald Koeman‘s men play Sevilla twice in five days in two games that could very well decide the course of their season, and got it off to a good start with a convincing 2-0 win.

The result could have significant implications regarding the title race. Barcelona have leap-frogged Real Madrid into second and now sit just two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

If they had lost, Sevilla would have leap-frogged them and Barcelona would have ended the weekend in fourth, with their title bid in tatters. The Blaugrana will go into their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Sevilla this Wednesday believing they can turn around the 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

A negative for Barcelona, however, was the injury suffered by Pedri. He left the pitch in the 70th minute and arrived at the team’s hotel on crutches after the game, a worrying sight for Barcelona given his importance. Alfredo Martinez said on Sunday morning that Pedri suffered a strain in the soleus of his left leg, but that the injury wasn’t as consequential as first feared. The teenager is expected to miss the Copa clash with Sevilla but should be capable of making a return soon after.