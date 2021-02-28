Key stars return to Real Madrid squad ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is boosted by some vital returns from injury for their high stakes La Liga trip to Real Sociedad tomorrow night.

Los Blancos are aiming to close the gap on title rivals Atletico Madrid with a positive result away in the Basque Country, and the Frenchman’s situation is improved by a decreasing injury list at the club.

Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Alvaro Odriozola have all been included in the travelling party after extended periods of absence with only three B team players remaining.

Captain Sergio Ramos and top scorer Karim Benzema are both still sidelined, with the pair not expected to be back fit for another two weeks, but Zidane is likely to rotate his starting options at the Estadio Anoeta ahead of a hectic run of matches.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V REAL SOCIEDAD

Courtois; Odriozola, Nacho, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Isco, Vinicius