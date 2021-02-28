Diego Simeone: We must improve before Madrid derby clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has warned his players they need to improve ahead of their derby clash with Real Madrid next weekend.

Los Rojiblancos extended their lead at the top of the La Liga table with a 2-0 win away at Villarreal this weekend.

However, Simeone has warned his stars not to take their foot off the gas as they prepare to hosts their city rivals on March 7 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

“We will prepare with great enthusiasm, wanting to improve things,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“We will face a great rival but we have to recover well from this match, in which we have achieved a very important victory.”

Atletico lost 2-0 away at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano earlier this season but they have recovered brilliantly since then, losing just once more in league action in 2020/21.

However, his side have not won at home in league action against Real Madrid in the last five seasons with three goalless draws and two defeats.

A win against Zinedine Zidane‘s side could put Atletico into an unassailable lead in the title race with Real Madrid and Barcelona both playing catch up to Simeone’s in form side.