Atletico Madrid La Liga

Diego Simeone matches Atletico Madrid record with Villarreal win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has matched a club record following their vital 2-0 La Liga win away at Villarreal.

The Argentinian boss has now equalled the benchmark set by club legend Luis Aragones’, who holds the record of 308 wins as the most successful Los Rojiblancos manager in history.

The former midfielder is expected to break that record in the coming weeks as his side aim to hold on and clinch their first league title since 2014, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone

Simeone won the league title as a player in 1996 before returning as manager in 2011.

His in time charge at the Estadio Vicente Calderon, and later the Wanda Metropolitano, has transformed the club back into one of the most powerful in the Spanish top flight.

Alongside their title success in 2014, he also lead the club to two Champions League finals, as well as winning two Europa League titles in 2012 and 2018, and a Spanish Supercopa final back in 2014.

 

Posted by

Tags Diego Simeone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.