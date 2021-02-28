Diego Simeone matches Atletico Madrid record with Villarreal win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has matched a club record following their vital 2-0 La Liga win away at Villarreal.

The Argentinian boss has now equalled the benchmark set by club legend Luis Aragones’, who holds the record of 308 wins as the most successful Los Rojiblancos manager in history.

📈📚¡Nuestro entrenador Diego Pablo @Simeone alcanza la histórica cifra de 3⃣0⃣8⃣ victorias en el Atleti igualando al legendario 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧𝐞́𝐬 como el entrenador rojiblanco con más triunfos! 👏 ¡Enhorabuena! 👏

The former midfielder is expected to break that record in the coming weeks as his side aim to hold on and clinch their first league title since 2014, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Simeone won the league title as a player in 1996 before returning as manager in 2011.

His in time charge at the Estadio Vicente Calderon, and later the Wanda Metropolitano, has transformed the club back into one of the most powerful in the Spanish top flight.

Alongside their title success in 2014, he also lead the club to two Champions League finals, as well as winning two Europa League titles in 2012 and 2018, and a Spanish Supercopa final back in 2014.