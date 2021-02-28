Celta Vigo rescue the points with late equaliser against Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid played out a dramatic 1-1 draw in La Liga on Sunday afternoon. The game, played at Balaidos, could prove to have significant influence in the relegation battle come the end of the season. Valladolid had taken the lead through Fabian Orellana in the 70th minute only for Celta to equalise through Jeison Murillo, assisted by Iago Aspas, in the 94th.

The result leaves Valladolid in 17th, level of points with 18th-placed Alaves and the relegation zone. Had they held on for a win they would have overtaken Eibar in 16th. It’s phenomenally tight at the bottom, with just ten points separating bottom-placed Huesca and ninth-placed Athletic Bilbao. For Celta, the result sees them clim above Granada into tenth.

Valladolid host Getafe next before travelling to Osasuna and then facing Sevilla, and will hope to pull themselves away from the danger zone. Celta travel to Huesca before hosting Athletic and Real Madrid consecutively, and will be hope to push up the table toward the Europa League places.