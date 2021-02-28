Atletico Madrid regain five point lead with vital Villarreal win

Atletico Madrid have re-established their five point lead at the top of the La Liga table thanks to a vital 2-0 win away at Villarreal.

Diego Simeone‘s side now end the weekend with a renewed advantage over rivals Barcelona, in second place, with a game in hand over the Catalans.

It was far from a free flowing performance from Simeone and his players on the Spanish east coast, as Alfonso Pedraza bundled home Stefan Savic’s header to give them a scruffy first half lead.

⏱ 90'+2’ | #VillarrealAtleti 0️⃣ -2⃣ ¡¡𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗔𝗔𝗟!! ⏹ ‼️❕‼️ Nos llevamos 3⃣ 𝗽𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗼𝘀 vitales de un campo muy difícil ‼️❕‼️ 🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/QqCSZNje5g — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 28, 2021

Star man Luis Suarez almost extended their advantage just after the restart, as his snapshot was well saved by Sergio Asenjo in the Villarreal goal.

However, substitute Joao Felix clinched it for Simeone with 20 minutes to play as he lashed home a poor Villarreal clearance on the edge of the box.

Simeone and his players now face another crucial game in midweek as Athletic Bilbao head to the capital.