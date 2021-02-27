Valencia boss Javi Gracia unconcerned by sacking rumours

Valencia boss Javi Gracia has insisted he is unconcerned by rumours he may be sacked by the club in the coming days.

The former Watford head coach has been heavily linked with an exit from the Estadio Mestalla after presiding over a poor run of form in 2021.

Los Che have won just three La Liga games in nine outings in 2021, with the club sliding right down into the bottom half of the table as a result.

However, Gracia told reporters from Marca, following their 3-0 defeat away at Getafe, that he is only focusing on their next game.

“I am disappointed with today’s game, very sad with the way we have played,” he said at full time.

“From my position, all I do is think about the next game, and prepare for it.

“I am not a problem for the club. I am worker and the club knows I want the best for the club and the best thing is to prepare for the next game.”

Valencia are free to concentrate on league matters before the end of the campaign, and they have 13 game to launch a potential European challenge.

Up next for Gracia, if he is not dismissed from his position at the club this week, is a crunch derby clash with neighbours Villarreal on March 5.