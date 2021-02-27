Spanish football headlines: Madrid await Odegaard return, Varane in the shop window and pistols drawn for Sevilla and Barcelona

Spanish football headlines for 27 February

Real Madrid await Martin Odegaard’s return as he begins to show what he can do at Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is beginning to show at Arsenal what it was assumed he was going to show at Real Madrid according to a report in Marca. The Norwegian forced the club’s hand in allowing him to go out on loan this past winter after a dearth of playing time and opportunities, with Odegaard featuring little in Zinedine Zidane‘s thinking for the first half of the season.

Raphael Varane, in the shop window

Raphael Varane put in an almost perfect performance at centre-back for Real Madrid in Bergamo against Atalanta in the Champions League last 16 first leg this midweek. The Frenchman made 84 passes, 78 good, won six of his ten duels, made four clearances, 12 recoveries and committed no fouls. It was his 350th game for the club in his tenth season there, with 18 titles in the bag, but he’s in his prime. Yet his future, according to a report in Diario AS, is more uncertain than ever.

Sevilla and Barcelona prepare for first final in five days

After appearing to be over for some months, there’s a title race well and truly on now in Spain, and an important chapter in its story will be played out this afternoon at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Sevilla host Barcelona in La Liga, both sides third and fourth respectively in the table behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. They’ll also lock horns in the forthcoming Copa del Rey semi-final second leg later this week, so it’s set to be an eventful few days according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

