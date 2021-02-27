Spanish football evening headlines: Barcelona beat Sevilla, Pique asserts ambition and Lopetegui intent on turning the page

Spanish football evening headlines for 27 February

Barcelona secure massive 2-0 victory at Sevilla to go two points behind Atletico Madrid

Barcelona travelled to Andalusia this afternoon to take on Sevilla in La Liga at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and kick off a monumentally important week. Ronald Koeman’s men play Sevilla twice in five days in two games that could very well decide the course of their season, and got it off to a good start with a convincing 2-0 win.

Gerard Pique bullish after Sevilla win: “We’ve shown we’re still alive”

Despite the great result, there was a couple of injury worries that will bother Barcelona. Gerard Pique went off with a niggle, as did Ronald Araujo and Pedri. “They’re small things,” Pique said post-match in relation to the injures in comments carried by Marca.

Julen Lopetegui: “We have to turn the page quickly and think about the next game”

“The assessment is not positive,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said bluntly post-match in comments carried by Marca. “When you fail to win, and also deservedly, it cannot be positive. We’re not happy, far from it. We didn’t play well and the rival surpassed us. Like when we won, we have to turn the page quickly and think about the next game, which is important, beautiful and exciting.”

