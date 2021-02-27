Sevilla and Barcelona name starting lineups for pivotal La Liga clash

Barcelona travel to Andalusia this afternoon to take on Sevilla in La Liga and kick off a monumentally important week. Ronald Koeman’s men will play Sevilla twice in five days in two games that could very well decide the course of their season.

Today’s match will have serious implications on the title race. Barcelona currently sit third, on 50 points, two points ahead of Sevilla in fourth. Should the Blaugrana win they’ll leapfrog Real Madrid and move within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid. Should they lose, they’ll drop to fourth and Sevilla will move a point behind Los Blancos instead. If Barcelona wish to be seriously involved in the title race come the season’s end, it’s imperative that they emerge victorious from this match.

Likewise, if Sevilla want to be considered genuine challengers they need to win, so the stage is set for what should be a cracking game. There’s also the added dynamic of it being a precursor to the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg this coming Wednesday in Barcelona, which Sevilla hold a 2-0 advantage going into from the first leg.