Real Sociedad stars return for vital Real Madrid tie

Real Sociedad duo Asier Illarramendi and David Silva will return to the La Real starting line up for their vital La Liga trip to Real Madrid on March 1.

Both players were rested for La Real’s Europa League last 32 second leg draw at Manchester United in midweek, with Imanol Alguacil‘s side already trailing 4-0 from their first meeting with the Premier League giants.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, their omission was a precaution ahead of travelling to Madrid in domestic action as they push for a Top Four spot.

Imanol Alguacil

The two experienced stars are expected to be part of a raft of changes for Imanol, after he looked to protect certain players at Old Trafford.

Mikel Merino will miss out however, after he picked up his fifth league booking against Alaves last weekend.

POSSIBLE REAL SOCIEDAD STARTING XI V REAL MADRID 

Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Zubielda, Monreal; Guevara, Illarramendi, Silva; Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal

