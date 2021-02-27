Osasuna secure excellent victory at Alaves

Osasuna secured an excellent victory at Mendizorroza on Saturday evening to beat Alaves 1-0 in La Liga. Enrique Baja, assisted by Roberto Torres, was the man to contribute the winning goal, scoring in the 78th minute to give the men from Pamplona a vital three points.

The result sees them pull up to 12th place, overtaking Valencia and putting distance between themselves and the bottom three. It’s extremely tight in La Liga’s lower reaches, with just ten points separating bottom-placed Huesca from ninth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Alaves now sit just a point clear of the relegation zone, with a game more played than Real Valladolid and two more played than Elche.

Next up for Osasuna is the small task of hosting the in-form and title-chasing Barcelona, before clashes with bottom-three sides Valladolid and Huesca. Alaves travel to Seville to take on Real Betis next before playing Cadiz and then current league leaders Atletico Madrid.