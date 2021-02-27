Mariano Diaz’s Real Madrid career looks to be over in 2021

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz looks set to be sold by the club this summer after struggling to make an impact in 2020/21.

Karim Benzema‘s injury has allowed the Dominican Republic international an opportunity to push his case for a regular first team spot under Zinedine Zidane.

However, after failing to score in last weekend’s 1-0 La Liga win at Real Valladolid, he was benched for the Champions League trip to Atalanta, with Isco starting in a central role.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Zidane has now run out of patience with the 27-year old and wants to facilitate a sale this summer.

Diaz has declined to leave Madrid in the last two summer transfer windows, and Los Blancos will need to take a financial loss to offload him ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The former youth product returned to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 in a €23m deal, after an impressive stint with French club Lyon, but he is now valued below €12m.